Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,177 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,177 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 21,288 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 149,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at $598,000. Institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Helmuth Lutty sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $200,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Berthelot sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $39,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,553.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,543 shares of company stock valued at $266,663 in the last ninety days. 36.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,659. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a one year low of $22.63 and a one year high of $31.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.56%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

Further Reading

