Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 367.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 345,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,755,000 after acquiring an additional 271,867 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 57,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PHDG traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,846. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.01. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.08 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29.

