Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Shares Up 1.3%

Town Centre Securities PLC (LON:TOWN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 159 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 157.50 ($1.95). 51,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 360% from the average session volume of 11,173 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.93).

Town Centre Securities Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 157.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.85. The firm has a market cap of £76.32 million and a PE ratio of 750.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £394 million. With almost 60 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

