Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 855 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,984 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Workiva were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Workiva by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workiva in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Workiva Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:WK opened at $92.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.13. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $124.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.07. Workiva had a negative net margin of 17.75% and a negative return on equity of 338.14%. The company had revenue of $132.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.42 million. Research analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.82 EPS for the current year.

WK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Workiva in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Workiva from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $367,293.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 5,505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total transaction of $367,293.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,466.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brigid A. Bonner sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.21, for a total value of $216,188.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,134.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,487 shares of company stock worth $1,410,504 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Workiva, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions that are designed to solve business challenges at the intersection of data, process and people. Its platform, Wdesk, offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management and a full audit trail.

