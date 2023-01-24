Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $361,000 Stock Holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,894,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $701,114,000 after purchasing an additional 84,898 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after buying an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,314,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,637,000 after buying an additional 166,644 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,949,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,834,000 after buying an additional 80,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after buying an additional 892,933 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

KNX opened at $57.35 on Tuesday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

KNX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.65.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

