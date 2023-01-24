Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Invests $276,000 in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $632.12.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 1.3 %

GMAB opened at $39.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $47.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.66.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $553.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.10 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 46.32% and a return on equity of 22.78%. Research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genmab A/S

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.