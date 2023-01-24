Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Makes New $148,000 Investment in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAI. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 16.5% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 86,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 16,981 shares in the last quarter. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Stock Performance

PAI stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.74 and a 1 year high of $14.56.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Announces Dividend

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

