Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 40.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 0.4% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.66 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $122.84 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

