Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 891 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $54.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.83%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is 35.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

