Traxx (TRAXX) Price Down 19.5% This Week

Traxx (TRAXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 24th. In the last seven days, Traxx has traded 19.5% lower against the dollar. One Traxx token can currently be bought for about $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Traxx has a total market cap of $59.98 million and $186,729.02 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Traxx Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

