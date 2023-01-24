Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,530 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning increased its position in Trex by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,908 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 12,658 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Trex by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 26,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc grew its stake in Trex by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group Plc now owns 433,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Trex by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 275,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after purchasing an additional 222,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Trex by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,444 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of Trex stock opened at $51.96 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $96.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The construction company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Trex had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $188.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on TREX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trex from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark lowered their target price on Trex to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Trex from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Trex from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

Trex Company Profile



Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

