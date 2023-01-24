Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 9,708 Shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,708 shares during the quarter. Avantis Real Estate ETF makes up 0.5% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of Avantis Real Estate ETF worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Avantis Real Estate ETF by 329.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 415.4% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 38,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,464,000 after buying an additional 41,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVRE stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,507. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $36.47 and a one year high of $54.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.82.

