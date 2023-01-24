Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $10.88 Million Position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 265,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,797 shares during the period. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 5.9% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Triad Financial Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $10,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 716.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 873,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after purchasing an additional 324,137 shares during the last quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 627,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,691,000 after purchasing an additional 137,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 546,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,372,000 after purchasing an additional 147,105 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

DFCF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.84. 179,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,882. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.36.

