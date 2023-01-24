Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 2,184 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,184 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $115,192,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 426.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,576,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,179 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,379,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,138,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 171,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 140.0% during the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,988,000 after purchasing an additional 638,424 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DFAE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 205,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,678. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.47 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $28.05.

