Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at B. Riley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 325.53% from the stock’s current price.

DCFC has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Tritium DCFC from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Tritium DCFC from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Tritium DCFC from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tritium DCFC from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.83.

Shares of DCFC stock opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.71. Tritium DCFC has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $19.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCFC. Varley Holdings PTY Ltd. bought a new stake in Tritium DCFC in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,673,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 1st quarter worth $24,370,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 3rd quarter worth $3,161,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Tritium DCFC by 133.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 621,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 355,593 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Tritium DCFC during the 2nd quarter worth $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Tritium DCFC Limited designs, manufactures, and supplies direct current chargers for electric vehicles in the United States, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's charging station hardware portfolio includes various standalone chargers, such as 50, 75, 150, 175, and 350-kilowatt chargers.

