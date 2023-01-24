TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 84 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 146.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 376,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,481 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $230,774,000. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% during the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after acquiring an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after acquiring an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after acquiring an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of QQQ traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $289.07. 20,007,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,469,203. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

