TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167,668 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 14.1% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Wealth Network Inc. increased its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 216,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,096. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.87. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $26.68 and a 12-month high of $46.28.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $8.398 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49. This represents a dividend yield of 30.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

