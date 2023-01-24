TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.7% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $402.34. 1,506,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,011,306. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $464.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $394.10 and a 200 day moving average of $392.91.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

