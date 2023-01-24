TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $3.85 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 96.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total transaction of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $281.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.11.

LLY stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $343.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,052,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,468,980. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $231.87 and a 52 week high of $384.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

