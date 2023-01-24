TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $32.91 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 241,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.0% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $32,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.36. The stock had a trading volume of 897,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,986. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $134.09 and a one year high of $169.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.52 and its 200 day moving average is $150.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

