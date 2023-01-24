TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $681,000 Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,738 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $141.64. 1,669,790 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,814,419. The stock has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 103.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.89. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $115.54 and a one year high of $153.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.49.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on IBM. Evercore ISI raised their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.30.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.