TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.8% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

EMR traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $89.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,073,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,824,561. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.18 and a 200-day moving average of $87.63. The company has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $72.40 and a one year high of $100.00.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

