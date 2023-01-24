TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 37.3% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $96.25. 2,103,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,868,307. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.72. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares in the company, valued at $107,819,891.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,010 shares of company stock worth $29,085,716. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

