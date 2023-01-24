TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 618 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. XML Financial LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 358.8% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 66,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 51,755 shares during the last quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 33,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 440,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,779,000 after buying an additional 7,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on USB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

USB stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,182,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,686,664. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.69.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

