Truist Financial Raises Block (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $105.00

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Block from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Block from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Block to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $113.08.

Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $81.66 on Friday. Block has a twelve month low of $51.34 and a twelve month high of $149.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 57.27 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Block will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $174,584.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,112. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $66,336.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,217.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,306 shares of company stock valued at $20,369,863 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Block

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Block by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Block in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

About Block

(Get Rating)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

