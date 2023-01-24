Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.32

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.32 and last traded at $5.31, with a volume of 184194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional Trading of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. ( NYSE:TKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $804.97 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 3.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,621,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 60,428 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 137.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,292,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 747,414 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 16.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 793,414 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 110,320 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 665,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 79,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 32.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,337 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 119,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Company Profile

TURKCELL Iletisim Hizmetleri AS is engages in the provision of communication and technology services. It operates through the following segments: Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, Techfin and All Other. The Turkcell Turkey segment includes the operations of information and entertainment services in Turkey and Azerbaijan, and of non-group call center.

