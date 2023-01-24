Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Tyson Foods to $76.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.81. The stock had a trading volume of 66,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,271. The stock has a market cap of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.70. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $100.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 6.08%. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 21.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total transaction of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.