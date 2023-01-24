U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Position Cut by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 84,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,135 shares during the quarter. Camden National Bank’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% during the second quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 38,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.32. The company had a trading volume of 3,415,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day moving average is $44.69. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.61%.

USB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $6,064,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.