UBS Group (UBS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 31st. Analysts expect UBS Group to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Trading Down 0.1 %

UBS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.23. 1,540,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,299,596. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. UBS Group has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $21.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 20.70 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on UBS Group from CHF 18.50 to CHF 20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 22 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.59.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in UBS Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,465,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,169,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 11.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,348,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,975,000 after acquiring an additional 453,906 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 136.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 293,491 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 169,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. 32.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

Further Reading

