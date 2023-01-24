UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) & CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF) Head to Head Review

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) and CDL Hospitality Trusts (OTCMKTS:CDHSF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for UMH Properties and CDL Hospitality Trusts, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00 CDL Hospitality Trusts 0 2 0 0 2.00

UMH Properties presently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 29.54%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $186.10 million 5.03 $51.09 million ($0.51) -32.92 CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares UMH Properties and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UMH Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CDL Hospitality Trusts.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.3% of UMH Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of UMH Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and CDL Hospitality Trusts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 4.37% 2.84% 0.63% CDL Hospitality Trusts N/A N/A N/A

Summary

UMH Properties beats CDL Hospitality Trusts on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

About CDL Hospitality Trusts

CDL Hospitality Trusts (CDLHT) is one of Asia's leading hospitality trusts with assets under management of about S$2.9 billion as at 31 December 2020. CDLHT is a stapled group comprising CDL Hospitality Real Estate Investment Trust (H-REIT), a real estate investment trust, and CDL Hospitality Business Trust (HBT), a business trust. CDLHT was listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited on 19 July 2006. M&C REIT Management Limited is the manager of H-REIT, the first hotel real estate investment trust in Singapore, and M&C Business Trust Management Limited is the trustee-manager of HBT.

