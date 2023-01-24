Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by ICW Investment Advisors LLC

ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 10.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on UL. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Shares of UL traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.56. The stock had a trading volume of 458,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,607. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.