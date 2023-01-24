Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Earnings Miss

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $183.48 and last traded at $204.35, with a volume of 411297 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.13.

The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 EPS.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Argus decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 722.2% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.15 and a 200-day moving average of $213.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

