Uniswap (UNI) Market Capitalization Hits $5.15 Billion

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.15 billion and approximately $160.16 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for about $6.76 or 0.00029295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00394242 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000399 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.84231152 USD and is up 1.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 600 active market(s) with $184,554,089.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

