Uniswap (UNI) Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar. Uniswap has a market cap of $5.07 billion and $108.56 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can now be bought for $6.65 or 0.00028898 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.15 or 0.00387328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00015082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000830 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017567 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000365 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Uniswap Token Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.78109391 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 601 active market(s) with $159,227,270.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

