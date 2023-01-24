UNIUM (UNM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $836.09

UNIUM (UNM) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $97.58 million and approximately $836.09 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for $33.55 or 0.00146330 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00412184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.47 or 0.28932268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00592997 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

UNIUM Profile

UNIUM’s genesis date was October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 32.55741474 USD and is down -9.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $780.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

