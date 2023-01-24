VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 141,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,148 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF comprises about 1.5% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 200,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 125,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 29,772 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 436.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 76,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after buying an additional 62,020 shares during the period. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $32.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,146,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,764,648. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.60. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

