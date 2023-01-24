Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 4.2% of Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.24. 1,330,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,984,186. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.