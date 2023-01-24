Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 75,851 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the previous session’s volume of 106,490 shares.The stock last traded at $188.16 and had previously closed at $188.87.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.21.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Industrials ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIS. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 801.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 651,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,622,000 after buying an additional 579,182 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1,214.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,088,000 after purchasing an additional 233,151 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $10,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 217.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 41,683 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 32,036 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.