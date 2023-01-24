Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 534,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 922,723 shares.The stock last traded at $76.94 and had previously closed at $76.89.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLV. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 57.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

