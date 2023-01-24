Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Stake Cut by Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VO. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% during the second quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 119.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $214.99. 106,402 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 589,220. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

