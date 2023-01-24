Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,987,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,682,539,000 after buying an additional 197,709 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 7,520,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,204,000 after purchasing an additional 248,478 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,132.7% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,354,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 6,252,620 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,239,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,253,000 after purchasing an additional 68,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,131,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $558,626,000 after purchasing an additional 255,746 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $87.90. 1,079,836 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,341,722. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.85. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $74.66 and a 12-month high of $113.41.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.