Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.

Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,185 shares during the quarter. Whitegate Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 11,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.73. The stock had a trading volume of 418,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,003,610. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $54.06.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.