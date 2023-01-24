Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Cuts Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 51,980 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $31,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 28,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Selective Insurance Group

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,152.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SIGI stock traded up $1.06 on Tuesday, reaching $92.87. 55,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,796. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.89.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.17). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $920.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

