Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $175.91 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 99.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Sherwin-Williams comprises 2.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of Sherwin-Williams worth $175,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.0% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 3.9% in the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.68. 211,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $195.24 and a 1 year high of $299.99. The company has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $244.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.23. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 90.50%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. StockNews.com raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.22.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.