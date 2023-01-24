Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Has $38.39 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 659,257 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,957 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of CMS Energy worth $38,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 19.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 5.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 193,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,276,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 55.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,461,000 after purchasing an additional 234,857 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $345,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.59. The stock had a trading volume of 114,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,525,242. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.16. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $52.41 and a one year high of $73.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. CMS Energy had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMS. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $50,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,593.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $25,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment consists of regulated activities associated with the generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity in Michigan.

Further Reading

