Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,865 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.28% of Alamo Group worth $33,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 24.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,252,000 after buying an additional 53,258 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 115.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Alamo Group by 198.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after buying an additional 23,229 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Alamo Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE ALG traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $152.02. 22,978 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,392. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alamo Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.35 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.99.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.32). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $368.79 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Alamo Group Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alamo Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a boost from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

Alamo Group Profile

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

