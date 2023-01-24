Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,369,317 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260,507 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $46,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AVTR. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,708,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,233,000 after buying an additional 3,854,096 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,156,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164,276 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 184.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,315,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797,974 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 54.0% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 7,750,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717,931 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 301.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,011,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.32. 1,878,021 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,326,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $38.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Avantor news, CFO Thomas A. Szlosek purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.71 per share, with a total value of $258,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 35,668 shares in the company, valued at $738,684.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

Avantor Company Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

