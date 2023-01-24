Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,836,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 412,110 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 2.04% of Everi worth $29,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVRI. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 9,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

Everi stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.73. 31,831 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 580,675. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $24.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.05). Everi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The firm had revenue of $204.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.66 million. Research analysts expect that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVRI. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Everi from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

