Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 236.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,001 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.15% of Nasdaq worth $40,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.3% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in Nasdaq by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden Capital LLC boosted its position in Nasdaq by 6.2% in the second quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,620.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock worth $1,148,109. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.98. 217,730 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,110,409. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.84. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $69.22.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

