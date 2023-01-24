Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Lowers Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 536,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 47,011 shares during the quarter. Saia accounts for approximately 1.5% of Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Saia were worth $101,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 157.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,500,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,076,000 after buying an additional 2,140,625 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,632,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,815,000 after purchasing an additional 39,660 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Saia by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,583,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,089,000 after purchasing an additional 146,262 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Saia by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 896,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $218,616,000 after purchasing an additional 35,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Saia by 49.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 712,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,648,000 after purchasing an additional 236,105 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAIA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Saia to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $284.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.14.

Shares of SAIA traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $259.02. 37,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,555. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.45. Saia, Inc. has a 12-month low of $168.03 and a 12-month high of $304.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.52.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.01). Saia had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $729.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.75 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

